About Hjalmar Winbladh

Hjalmar Winbladh is partner at EQT Ventures. He's been on the frontline of European entrepreneurship for the last 20 years, whether that's founding businesses, selling businesses, advising businesses or being a VC. A seven-time entrepreneur, Winbladh has achieved a number of successful exits and witnessed the milestones that mean Europe is now as exciting and confident as Silicon Valley.