Holly Irgens
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Founder/Owner at Little Bird Boston Marketing & PR
Holly Irgens is founder and owner of Little Bird Boston Marketing and PR, where she helps small businesses and startups amplify their company message to their target audiences to grow brand awareness.
5 Ways to Prepare for Your Podcast Interview
You've scored a podcast interview to promote your business. Now what?
5 formas de prepararse para su entrevista de podcast
Obtuvo una puntuación en una entrevista de podcast para promover su negocio. ¿Ahora que?