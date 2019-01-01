My Queue

Holly Sklar

Founder and CEO, Business for a Fair Minimum Wage

About Holly Sklar

Holly Sklar is the founder and CEO of  Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, a national network of business owners, executives and business organizations that believe a fair minimum wage makes good business sense. Sklar serves on the board of directors of the American Sustainable Business Council and is the co-author of Raise the Floor: Wages and Policies That Work for All of Us and Streets of Hope: The Fall and Rise of an Urban Neighborhood. Her op-eds on public policy for the McClatchy-Tribune News Service and American Forum have appeared in hundreds of newspapers and magazines. She is author of the regularly updated Business for a Fair Minimum Wage report, Research Shows Minimum Wage Increases Do Not Cause Job Loss.