My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hossein Rahnama

Hossein Rahnama

Guest Writer
Founder and chief executive officer, Flybits

About Hossein Rahnama

Hossein Rahnama is the founder and chief executive officer of Flybits, a context-as-a-service company, with offices in Toronto and Palo Alto, Calif. His research explores artificial intelligence, mobile human-computer interaction and the effective design of contextual services. Rahnama has written 30 publications and received 10 patents in ubiquitous computing, is a council member of the National Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada and is a visiting scholar at the Human Dynamics Group at MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Mass.