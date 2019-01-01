About Hossein Rahnama
Hossein Rahnama is the founder and chief executive officer of Flybits, a context-as-a-service company, with offices in Toronto and Palo Alto, Calif. His research explores artificial intelligence, mobile human-computer interaction and the effective design of contextual services. Rahnama has written 30 publications and received 10 patents in ubiquitous computing, is a council member of the National Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada and is a visiting scholar at the Human Dynamics Group at MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Mass.