Howard Ecker founded Howard Ecker + Company in 1975 as the first real estate company in Chicago devoted exclusively to representing tenants. From working on one of the original leases in the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco in the early 1970s to currently representing national accounting firm BDO USA, Howard’s 40-plus year career has included many significant projects.
