Howie Busch is a successful inventor, entrepreneur amd attorney who advises individuals and companies, leveraging his vast network of colleagues to their mutual advantage. At Billy Blaze Design, the self-described “least handy man in America" has licensed five products to leading companies in their respective industries in the past three years. On his blog, HowieInvent.com, he shows inventors how he invents, rather than just telling them what to do. Additionally, as a coach for InventRight, he coaches other inventors, helping them get their products to market.