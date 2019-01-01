Hugh Welsh is the president and general counsel of DSM North America. DSM is a global leader in nutrition, health and material sciences with $12 billion in sales, 23,000 employees, including 4,000 in the U.S., and operations in more than 100 countries. Hugh is active in executing DSM’s mergers and acquisitions. government affairs, sustainability and innovation strategic growth drivers in North America.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.