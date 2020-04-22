Humaira Khan

Humaira Khan

Contributor
Founder, Walzay

About Humaira Khan

Humaira Khan is the founder of Walzay, a decentralized talent marketplace using data to place top vetted tech and science talent at companies, with a focus on emerging markets and the future of work.

Humaira has a BBA in finance and has been in the tech world for over five years. She recently moved to the GCC by way of New York City being early-stage at several exited startups in the B2B SaaS and recruiting software space.

She started Walzay, a talent marketplace focused on remote work, with the vision of the global shift towards flexible work options. 

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.