Hunter Hillenmeyer

Guest Writer
President of Overdog/Former Chicago Bear

About Hunter Hillenmeyer

This author is part of a series formed from a partnership between Entrepreneur and NFL Players Inc. Click here to see the other columns.

Former Chicago Bear Hunter Hillenmeyer is the President of Overdog, which develops a matchmaking app for gamers that connects users based on shared interests in sports, movies, music and entertainment. Its Xbox One experience arrives soon, with plans to launch later this year on additional gaming platforms.

Hillenmeyer went to Vanderbilt University and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Business and lives in the northern suburbs of Chicago.