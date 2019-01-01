Hunter Thurman is the author of the new book, Brand Be Nimble: How Big Brands Can Thrive by Innovating Like Startups. As founder of the innovation lab, Thriveplan, the book is a result of Thurman’s global experience across every consumer packaged goods category, complemented by his work as an innovation mentor to Cincinnati’s startup accelerator, The Brandery.
