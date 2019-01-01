Hyundai Automotive South Africa in partnership with Motus Corporation will ensure that the needs of all our customers are met and that the highest level of service is provided. Hyundai SA will ensure that every aspect of the motor ownership experience is in place; from the purchase, to servicing and parts availability. Since inception, Hyundai SA has established a network of over 110 dealerships in Southern Africa, including Namibia and Botswana. Hyundai has a wide range of products and have a particularly good name for maintaining high customer service standards.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.