Iain McIntyre is the Managing Partner of UAE Business Solutions. Iain has spent 29 years in the field of finance working in the UK and UAE. He is a successful entrepreneur having created several businesses within the UK, covering facilities management, financial services and construction sectors. The last six years have been specifically focused in the field of business management development within the Middle East. Based in Dubai. Iain provides support to the business community by taking clients new business ideas from concept through to established profitable entities.

Iain has hands-on experience within finance, insurance, succession planning, internal audit, business development and consultancy. As a management consultant, Iain helps organizations to solve issues, create value, maximize growth and improve business performance. Iain uses his business skills to provide objective advice and expertise and help an organization to develop any specialist skills that it may be lacking. Iain is primarily concerned with the strategy, structure, management and operations of an organization. Iain will identify options for the organization and suggest recommendations for change, as well as advising on additional resources to implement solutions.