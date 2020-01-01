About Iba Masood
Iba Masood is the co-founder and CEO of Tara AI, a smart platform helping thousands of engineers and teams deliver on planned releases by providing weekly sprint planning, a unified view of tasks and a clear overview of daily priorities. Tara AI, is venture-backed and headquartered in San Jose, California. Iba is a YCombinator Alum, and was awarded Forbes 30 under 30, for the 2018 list, under the field of Enterprise Technology. She is the youngest winner of the Cartier Women's Initiative Award, and has an undergraduate degree in finance from the American University of Sharjah, graduating magna cum laude. Iba has also previously worked at McKinsey & Co, and GE.