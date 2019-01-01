About Ihab A. Khalil
Ihab Khalil is Partner & Managing Director at BCG Middle East. Based in Dubai, Ihab is a core member of BCG’s Principal Investments and Private Equity (PIPE) and Financial Services practices. He specializes in investment strategy formulation, asset allocation, portfolio review and restructuring, M&A and due diligence support, performance improvement, operating model design and corporate governance. Before joining BCG, Ihab worked at Booz & Company for a total of nine years. Ihab holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the American University of Beirut and an MBA from INSEAD.