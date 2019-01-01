My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ihab A. Khalil

Ihab A. Khalil

Partner & Managing Director, BCG Middle East

About Ihab A. Khalil

Ihab Khalil is Partner & Managing Director at BCG Middle East. Based in Dubai, Ihab is a core member of BCG’s Principal Investments and Private Equity (PIPE) and Financial Services practices. He specializes in investment strategy formulation, asset allocation, portfolio review and restructuring, M&A and due diligence support, performance improvement, operating model design and corporate governance. Before joining BCG, Ihab worked at Booz & Company for a total of nine years. Ihab holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the American University of Beirut and an MBA from INSEAD.