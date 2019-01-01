My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Imad Ghandour

Imad Ghandour

Guest Writer
Co-founder & Managing Director, CedarBridge

About Imad Ghandour

Imad Ghandour is the Co-founder and Managing Director of CedarBridge, where he focuses on investing in growth companies in MENA region. Ghandour has more than 10 years of experience in private equity and investments throughout the Middle East and China, and specializes in the education and healthcare sectors. He is also a co-founder of the MENA Private Equity Association, and was awarded by Private Equity World the prestigious Private Equity MENA Merit Award for 2011. Talk to him on Twitter @iighandour