About Imad Ghandour
Imad Ghandour is the Co-founder and Managing Director of CedarBridge, where he focuses on investing in growth companies in MENA region. Ghandour has more than 10 years of experience in private equity and investments throughout the Middle East and China, and specializes in the education and healthcare sectors. He is also a co-founder of the MENA Private Equity Association, and was awarded by Private Equity World the prestigious Private Equity MENA Merit Award for 2011. Talk to him on Twitter @iighandour.