About Imad Hammad
Imad Hammad is the co-founder of CarSwitch.com. Founded in 2016, CarSwitch is a UAE technology platform providing an innovative customer-centric service that completely reinvents the painful process of buying or selling used cars. CarSwitch offers buyers and sellers better prices through direct seller-to-buyer deals, complete transparency and peace of mind through a proprietary 200-point inspection and guaranteed warranty for every car, and a completely hassle-free experience by taking care of every step of the process.