Iman Ben Chaibah

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Sail Publishing

About Iman Ben Chaibah

Iman Ben Chaibah, founder of Sail Publishing, a digital publishing house for online magazines and ebooks, and Editor-in-Chief of the Emirati Sail Magazine, an online magazine about community and culture written in English by Emirati columnists. Iman is a multi-award winner in digital publishing, entrepreneurship, and literature. She started her career in IT with the private sector, climbed the corporate ladder from a programmer, to a project manager, all the way to a senior manager in IT before she decided to leave her safe job and take the risk of running her own company in the field of publishing, a field she’s always been passionate about.