Imani Laners is the CEO of Shinko Media, an online advertising sales company based in Montclair, N.J., that creates digital content promotions and experiences for brands and publishers. She has created online experiences for some of the world’s largest companies with her driving force being an emotional connection. Imani was recently a marketing keynote speaker for Lodging Magazine’s HR+Diversity Summit, is a 2013 Count Me In Urban Rebound Awardee and sits on the Advertising Women of New York Executive Committee.