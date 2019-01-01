My Queue

Imran Shamsi

Imran Shamsi

Founder - What Works

About Imran Shamsi

Director, Writer, Producer and Entrepreneur - Conceptualised and executed promotional campaigns for films like Sui Dhaaga, Jagga Jasoos, Raees, Fan, M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, Fitoor etc. Producer of 'The Trip' an international web series featuring Lisa Haydon for Disney - Bindass. Creator of engaging, award-winning branded content like AXE Chickipedia. Headed digital content for Disney India from 2010 - 2014.

Founded What Works in May 2014 and created compelling brand videos for clients like: KFC, Yash Raj Films, UTV Motion Pictures, Fox Star Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, Uber, Disney, bindass, MTV, AXN, Ogilvy & Mather, Universal Music, Culture Machine and many more.