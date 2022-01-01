Indrajit Bandyopadhyay

5 Beaten-Down Biotech Bets to Bounce Back in 2022

Biotech stocks from the Medical sector, including APTO, CELU, CNSP, CYAD and SPRB, might be witnessing a turnaround in 2022 to emerge as solid investment options.

U.S. CDC Recommends mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Over J&J's Jab

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prefers the use of PFE, BNTX and MRNA's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines instead of J&J's adenovirus-based vaccine due to higher risks of side...

FDA Approves JNJ & MRNA's COVID-19 Boosters & Mixing of Doses

The FDA authorizes booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines of JNJ and MRNA. It also authorizes a heterologous boosting option which will allow administration of booster dose of any available vaccine...

4 Biotechs to Watch Amid Rising Prominence of Gene Therapies

Here we discuss four biotech companies, CRSP, EDIT, SRPT and BEAM, that have the potential to gain from their promising gene therapy pipeline candidates.

3 Small Biotech Stocks in Focus on World Arthritis Day

Here we discuss three drugs or biotech companies with promising candidates in their pipeline for Arthritis indications.

