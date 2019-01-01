About Indranil Choudhury

Indranil Choudhury is the CEO and Founder of Lexplosion. Headquartered in Kolkata, Lexplosion was founded by a team of four ex-GE lawyers with a view to help the corporate legal & compliance fraternity reduce their effort and cost overhead. From its inception in December 2007, Lexplosion has focused on creating new markets by identifying the needs of corporate counsels and compliance officers and re-defining solutions.