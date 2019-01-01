Inés Ruiz is an award-winning entrepreneur, motivational speaker and founder of several successful businesses, including Pocket Learning Spanish, a gamification language app recognized as a 2018 Stevie Awards Startup of the Year. Her mission is to mentor and invest in women-owned businesses and make entrepreneurship accessible to women from all walks of life.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.