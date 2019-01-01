Ingrid Fredeen

Ingrid has been specializing in ethics and legal compliance training for more than ten years. She has been the principal design and content developer for NAVEX Global’s online training course initiatives utilizing her more than 20 years of specialization in employment law and legal compliance. Prior to joining NAVEX Global, Ingrid worked both as a litigator with Littler Mendelson, the world’s largest employment law firm, and as in-house corporate counsel for General Mills, Inc. a premier Fortune 500 food manufacturing company.