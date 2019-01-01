About Investec Specialist Bank and Asset Management
Investec Cash Investments falls under Specialist Banking and offers cash solutions to individuals, small businesses and financial intermediaries. Clients can choose from a range of cash products with guaranteed capital and highly competitive annual returns, ranging up to 9.2%*. These savings and cash investment products offer capital preservation, a high level of security and exceptional returns with various levels of accessibility. There are no fees attached. Investec provides a wide range of financial products in South Africa through its Specialist Banking, Asset management and Wealth and Investment divisions.