About Irfan Memon

Irfan Memon is the Director of Olivia. He looks into all major developments of product conceptualization, production, marketing and consumer satisfaction. With over 30 years of experience in skincare and hair care industry, he has taken this family business to new heights. Irfan Memon has done a post-graduation in Accountancy and in his leisure time, he likes to indulge in sports, reading and exploring new places.