About Irfan Shah
Irfan Shah is a Programmer with over a decade of consulting experience in the creation of large-scale distributed architectures. Currently Leading a team in building GO-PAY, a leading Digital Wallet/payments platform in Indonesia.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.