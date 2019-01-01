Irina Heaver is Partner and Head of Corporate & Commercial at Fitche & Co., and the founder of AdRemLegal.com. With over 13 years of experience, Irina specializes in the broad spectrum of commercial and corporate work including M&A, corporate restructurings and governance issues, as well as complex joint ventures and strategic alliances. Having served in-house in senior legal roles with multinationals in oil & gas, construction and maritime industries, Irina has developed a thorough expertise in heavy industrial sectors, such as energy, oil & gas, EPC and engineering, capital and infrastructure projects. Over the past five years, Irina has been focusing on emerging technology being introduced or developed alongside the traditional business models. She regularly advises in relation to all aspects of emerging businesses, including regulatory framework, capital-raising as well as matters relating to contractual arrangements such as software and technology licensing, consultancy, and contracts for supply and maintenance of hardware and equipment.