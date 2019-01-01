HE SAYS …"How Can We Do Business?"… SHE SAYS
It's no surprise that communicating with the opposite sex can be tricky. Hidden in the glitches are often misleading assumptions about each gender that beg for help. Finally, help is here.
Learn the secrets to accurately reading between the gender lines, and uncover a new edge for your business—the power to effectively talk business and successfully network with the opposite sex.
Ivan Misner's insightful work explores how to best understand the similarities and differences between the sexes and what that means for your business relationships. Don’t let your gender hinder your networking ability!
- Harvey Mackay, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Swim With The Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive
Networking is about relationships, plain and simple. Understanding the opposite sex in a new and positive light is the key to building lasting business relationships for increasing success. The sooner you read Business Networking and Sex, the sooner you will achieve success.
- John Gray, bestselling author of Men are From Mars and Women are from Venus
Impeccably researched, backed up by hard-hitting statistics, filled with laugh-out-loud humor, and packed with cutting-edge information on how to take your networking results to the next level—Business Networking and Sex is the must-have networking guide for the 21st century.
- Jack Canfield, bestselling author of the Chicken Soup series and The Success Principles
Wow! This book shows you how to build and maintain quality business networking contacts with the other 50 percent of the population.
- Brian Tracy, author of The Power of Charm
12,000 + business professionals weigh in on the opposite sex—see what they had to say. BusinessNetworkingandSex.com