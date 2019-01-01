About Ivan Misner, Hazel Walker and Frank J. De Raffele Jr.
Ivan Misner is founder and Chairman of BNI, a professional business networking organization headquartered in Upland, Calif. Hazel Walker is the executive director of the Central Indiana Region of BNI and an international speaker. Frank J. De Raffele Jr. is the founder/president of Entrepreneurial Excellence Worldwide. They are the co-authors of Business Networking and Sex: Not What You Think (Entrepreneur Press, 2012).
