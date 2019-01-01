Ivy has spent 20 years advising companies and executives on how to build their reputations across the U.S. and around the globe. A visionary leader who helps clients problem-solve, she creates big ideas and gets outsize results. She is an accomplished executive and small business owner, a results-oriented civic leader and a consummate juggler of professional and philanthropic projects.
