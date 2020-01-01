J.K. Khalil, an active member of Young Arab Leaders, is Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Mastercard. He has over 17 years of banking, strategy consulting and technology experience, having held a number of roles across multinational banks, top tier consulting firms and tech startups. In his previous role at Mastercard, he was the Middle East Region Lead for Mastercard Advisors, Mastercard’s data-driven strategy consulting practice that enables and supports banking, merchant and government partners around the world.
Prior to Mastercard, J.K. was a senior manager with Booz & Company (now Strategy&), based out of Dubai where he was a principal in their financial services practice and focused on the wealth management, risk and digital verticals in particular. Before joining Booz & Company in 2012, he held a number of positions at Barclays Bank including strategy and transformation. He had also previously served a number of financial services institutions in Europe such as BNP Paribas.