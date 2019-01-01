As a freelance journalist and photographer in New York City, Joseph spends most of his time with camera in one hand and notebook in the other. His writing and photography have appeared in the daily print publications including the New York Daily News and online publications. He is also immersed in the world of underwater photography as the Associate Editor of Scuba Diver Through the Lens, the world's first print underwater-imaging magazine.
