Entrepreneur Jackie Johnstone is a social media strategist at Jackie Johnstone Communications in Bordeaux, France, and the creator of the 4 Pillars of Great Social Media Content system. Formerly a digital journalist, she now uses her award-winning social media reporting experience to help passionate business owners make real connections with their communities online.
