Jacob Bayer

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Luminext Incorporated

About Jacob Bayer

Jacob Bayer is an entrepreneur, startup enthusiast and father. He is founder and CEO of the energy consultancy Luminext Incorporated. Jacob is best known for his consultancy work in New York's residential and business sector. He has helped thousands lead a more energy-efficient life and advocates the use of renewable energy. He currently offers his services throughout the U.S and consults on various project through his network of partners.