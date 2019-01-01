Jad Hindy is the Regional Head of Innovation at FP7 and a Board Member at TiE - Dubai Chapter. He is a seasoned marketing executive with more than 18 years of experience in marketing, communication and brand building across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Jad is one of the first digital and social marketers in MENA and an active speaker and mentor on the topics of digital communications and social media. In his previous roles, he was the Founder of Engaged Brands, Founder and CEO of Netizency, Regional Director of Innovation and Digital Strategy at Leo Burnett MENA, Head of Brand and Innovation at Virgin Mobile Qatar, Vice President of Marketing Communications at du and General Manager at Leo Burnett Kuwait.