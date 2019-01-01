Jagan Jagannathan, Ph.D, is a founder and CTO at Xangati, a leader in Application-Aware Infrastructure IntelligenceTM. He is also the board chairman of the American Cricket Federation. Jagan has over thirty years of experience in computer software and information technology. Anyone interested in trying cricket afresh or rediscovering one’s cricketing skills can do so by contacting contactus@americancricketfederation.org via email.