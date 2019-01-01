About Jaimin Shah

Mr. Jaimin Shah has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry and carries a Bachelor Degree in Computers. As a CEO and MD of his company Dev Information Technology Ltd, Jaimin is focused on strengthening strategic partnerships, increasing client relevance and evolving the company’s business model towards becoming a next generation global IT consulting and end to end IT Services company. His key priorities are to support the company’s growth, manage critical finance function and adhere to regulatory and compliance requirements. He has acquired a company in Canada and formulated foreign subsidiary, Dev IT North America Ltd. His company has been featured by “Invest Toronto” as one of the most successful companies in Canada. He has been elected as Chairman of Domestic Council of NASSCOM making him the youngest and the first Gujarati to be elected as chairman of a council at India’s apex trade association of IT, NASSCOM.