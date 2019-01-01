Jaimy Szymanski is a research analyst, author, speaker and advisor, focused on organizational change brought by digital disruption. Zeroing in on the impact of technology on customer experience (CX) and behavior, Szymanski advises corporate leaders and change agents in managing digital transformation and innovation efforts to reach evolving consumers and employees.
