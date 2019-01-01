My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jaimy Szymanski

Jaimy Szymanski

Guest Writer
Research Analyst, Author, Speaker

About Jaimy Szymanski

Jaimy Szymanski is a research analyst, author, speaker and advisor, focused on organizational change brought by digital disruption. Zeroing in on the impact of technology on customer experience (CX) and behavior, Szymanski advises corporate leaders and change agents in managing digital transformation and innovation efforts to reach evolving consumers and employees.