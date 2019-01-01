My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jake Fuentes

Jake Fuentes

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO, Level Money

About Jake Fuentes

Jake Fuentes has dedicated his career to reinventing financial services for his generation. After graduating from Stanford University and building payments systems for Visa in London, Jake moved back to the Bay Area to found and launch Level Money, an award-winning financial management application. Backed by top investors, Jake is empowering his generation to take control of their financial futures and create their own version of the American Dream.