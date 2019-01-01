Jake Fuentes has dedicated his career to reinventing financial services for his generation. After graduating from Stanford University and building payments systems for Visa in London, Jake moved back to the Bay Area to found and launch Level Money, an award-winning financial management application. Backed by top investors, Jake is empowering his generation to take control of their financial futures and create their own version of the American Dream.
