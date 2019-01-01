About Jake McKenzie
Jake Mackenzie is the CEO of Intermark Group, an integrated marketing firm in Birmingham, Ala. He holds a BA in psychology and political science from Vanderbilt University, as well as a MPPM from Birmingham-Southern College.
