Jalil Allabadi is the CEO of Altibbi, a digital health platform catering to the Arab world. Altibbi provides the best tools and information to provide access to health advice 24/7 anywhere through its website and apps.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Jalil Allabadi is the CEO of Altibbi, a digital health platform catering to the Arab world. Altibbi provides the best tools and information to provide access to health advice 24/7 anywhere through its website and apps.