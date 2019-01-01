About James Cook
James is a European Technology Reporter for Business Insider who lives in London. Before joining Business Insider, James was a Contributing Editor at The Daily Dot, and the Deputy Editor of The Kernel.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.