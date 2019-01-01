My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

James Hedley

James Hedley

Co-founder and co-director of Quicket

About James Hedley

James Hedley is co-founder and co-director of Quicket and is at the forefront of the company’s  strategy and vision. He has been deeply involved in growing the company into a major player in the African online ticketing space. Since founding the company, his key responsibilities have included business development, strategic planning and managing expansion into Africa.