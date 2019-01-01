James McDermott is the founder and CEO of Lytics, a predictive data service that helps marketers connect, transform and activate their marketing data to deliver exceptional customer experiences. McDermott was previously CEO of Storycode, a mobile software company acquired by Postano, and vice president of business development at Webtrends, an analytics and optimization company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.