About James Reynolds
James Reynolds is the founder of Veravo which consists of two search engine marketing agencies; SEO Sherpa and Click Jam. He is also the host of the Traffic Jam Podcast. Reynolds is fanatical about all things search, social and content on the web. Visit his blog at SEOsherpa.com and talk to him on Twitter at @FollowJames. Reynolds, a contributor to several leading publications, mentors startup companies in his free time to positively contribute to the MENA region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.