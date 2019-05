James Schenck is president and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation . Since becoming CEO in April of 2014, Schenck has led PenFed’s asset growth from $18 billion to $24 billion, grown annual net income from $116 million to $179 million and increased membership from 1.3 million to 1.7 million. In a nationwide vote conducted bymagazine in 2017, Schenck was elected the National Credit Union "Hero of the Year." A former Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot, he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.