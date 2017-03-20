About James Shamsi
James Shamsi is the CEO and founder of The Connect Collective. Shamsi specializes in creating social media influencers, PR stunts and viral campaigns -- driving over 900 million views across all his work.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.