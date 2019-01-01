My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jamie Hodari

Jamie Hodari

Guest Writer
CEO & Co-Founder of Industrious

About Jamie Hodari

Jamie Hodari is the CEO & Co-Founder of Industrious, redefining standards of hospitality and community in the workplace. As an entrepreneur, Hodari specializes in innovation and growth, having previously founded Kepler, a rapidly growing organization experimenting with new models of university education. He is passionate about bringing creativity and an experimental approach to traditionally change-averse industries.