About Jan Nigel Bladen
Jan Nigel Bladen, the former Program Lead and Executive Advisor to the Board at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and founding Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), carries a wealth of experience in corporate leadership in the Middle East. He has been a resident of the UAE for the last 15 years and has worked extensively in Egypt, Morocco, Syria, Pakistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. Fluent in English, French and Spanish, he has now spent over 25 years living and working throughout the Middle East and obtained a Master of Business Administration (Summa Cum Laude) from Lausanne in 1993.