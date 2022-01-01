Signing out of account, Standby...
Jan Risi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President and CEO of Independent Purchasing Cooperative
The Power of Purpose: How a Mandatory Staff Meeting Brought My Team Closer Than Ever Before
How a meeting devoted to team building turned into one of the most impactful business gatherings of my life.
El poder del propósito: cómo una reunión obligatoria del personal acercó a mi equipo más que nunca
Cómo una reunión dedicada a la formación de equipos se convirtió en una de las reuniones de negocios más impactantes de mi vida.
Working Alongside Subway's Co-Founder Taught Me the Greatest Lesson of My Professional Life
It's a simple act that often goes overlooked, but it's a sure way to keep customers and employees satisfied.
Trabajar junto al cofundador de Subway me enseñó la mayor lección de mi vida profesional
Es un acto simple que a menudo se pasa por alto, pero es una forma segura de mantener satisfechos a los clientes y empleados.
Your Business Needs Gen Z and Millennial Perspectives to Get Ahead
Why executives need to realize that asking for input from a more youthful group of staff members will only make them stronger.
Su empresa necesita perspectivas de generación Z y millennial para salir adelante
Por qué los ejecutivos deben darse cuenta de que solicitar la opinión de un grupo más joven de miembros del personal solo los hará más fuertes.
Dogs Make Everything Better, Including Your Business
Raising a dog brings unimaginable joy to your life. It can also enhance your business.
Los perros hacen todo mejor, incluido su negocio
Criar un perro trae una alegría inimaginable a tu vida. También puede mejorar su negocio.